SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.11 and a 200 day moving average of $509.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

