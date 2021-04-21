SHAKE Price Tops $2,552.82 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for about $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular exchanges. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

SHAKE Coin Trading

