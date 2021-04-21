Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

SHAK stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

