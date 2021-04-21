Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Sells A$1,100,000.00 in Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 1,000,000 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($785,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Shaver Shop Group’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

