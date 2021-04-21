ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.97

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.97 and last traded at $147.97, with a volume of 5001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 972,500 shares of company stock worth $119,576,306. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

