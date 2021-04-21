Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.50. The company has a market cap of £14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

