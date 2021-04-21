Short Interest in Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Declines By 19.5%

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CACH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Cache has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

