Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 26.2%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $124.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

