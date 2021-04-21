Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Decreases By 17.9%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,616,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 5,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,693.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KPDCF stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

