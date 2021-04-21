Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Drops By 19.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NI stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. NI has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NI by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NI by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

