Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Grows By 26.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 51,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

