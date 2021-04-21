Short Interest in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Drops By 19.3%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

