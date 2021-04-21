Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declines By 18.1%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

