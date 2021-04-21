Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 18.7%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

