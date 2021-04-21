Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.70 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,700. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,704,810.80. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,698 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

