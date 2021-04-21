Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of SI opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

