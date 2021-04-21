Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

