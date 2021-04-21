Simon R. Vernon Sells 12,757 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.