Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

