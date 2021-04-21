Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

