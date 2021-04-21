SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 77,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in SL Green Realty by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

