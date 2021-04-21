SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $453.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

