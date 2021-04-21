SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

