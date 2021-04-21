SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

