SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $26.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $335.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.