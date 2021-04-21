SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

