SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.