SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 26,206 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,587 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 359,642 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

