Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.