SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $330.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

