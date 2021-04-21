Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $377,116.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

