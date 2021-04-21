Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $562,444.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 17,942,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.