So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.91. So-Young International shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SY. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

