SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 3.8%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.70. 139,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 409,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

