SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

