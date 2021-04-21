Solitude Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

