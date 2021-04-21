Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,237 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

