South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE SJI opened at $24.62 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 257,802 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

