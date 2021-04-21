South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE SJI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

