Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $71.00 at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.