Spartan Protocol Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.13 million and $17.38 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

