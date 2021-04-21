SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

