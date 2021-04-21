Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

