Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SAVE stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

