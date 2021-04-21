Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 12,159 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE CAAP opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $756.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.