Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $154,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

