Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Research analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

