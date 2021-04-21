Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

