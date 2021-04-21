Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

