Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

